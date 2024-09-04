Andhra Pradesh floods: Patchy information flow hits relief operations

VIJAYAWADA: While the State government has intensified rescue and relief operations, the absence of flow of information among the residents trapped in floodwater remains unaddressed. The downpour on August 31 (Saturday) resulted in the unprecedented inflows to Prakasam Barrage, prompting the officials to release water. Coupled with the breach to Budameru rivulet, the floodwaters surrounded Vijayawada beyond Ajit Singh Nagar flyover stretching up to Nunna.

Scores of residents woke up to find they were surrounded by increasing floodwater on September 1 (Sunday). The first plan of action for those living in inundated colonies was to inform their dear one about their condition.

In areas around Kandrika, Prakash Nagar and YSR Colony in Jakkampudi, mobile network went down soon after power supply was halted as part of preventive measures. What exacerbated the situation was the sluggish flow of information about the breach to Budameru rivulet, the State government’s relief and rescue operations, and the whereabouts of those who left their submerged houses in search of necessities. This resulted in the common man’s frustration.

Although the government intensified relief operations through the Indian Navy and Air Force’s helicopters, private boats and the rafts of the NDRF and SDRF, delay in the dissemination of information led to widespread chaos.

Similarly, when the choppers did supply runs in areas with a majority of the stranded people, those far from it kept waiting on their terraces with hope, which started dwindling as the sunset.

On Monday, the situation changed to a degree with more resources like boats, drones and private entities supplying food on tractors. However, unaware of this, people who were already trapped, tried to get food and started a mass exodus to the places where they saw the distribution of food. The situation soon got out of hand as the people who found food started distributing reluctantly, while at some places bags of food items were carried.