Andhra floods: Death toll mounts to 32, expected to rise further

VIJAYAWADA: With each passing day, deaths caused by the floods and rains in the State have been rising. Flood victims in Vijayawada have witnessed floating bodies in several areas over the past four days. As per government statistics on Wednesday, the total toll in the State stands at 32. It is expected to surge once the floodwater recedes completely.

As several people remain missing, authorities have advised families to check for bodies at the mortuary in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital. Subsequently, scores of people arrived at the GGH on Wednesday. However, identifying the deceased has become a daunting task as the bodies have been soaked in floodwaters for four days.

A particularly heart-wrenching scene unfolded when a mother from Payakapuram was seen weeping at GGH after learning about the death of her son. An auto driver by profession, the woman’s son went missing on Sunday after leaving home amid the flood to bring food packets for his family. The police found his body on Wednesday.

A relative of the deceased told TNIE that the man was the sole breadwinner of the family, following his father’s death. He had recently tied the knot. The grieving mother urged the government to provide support to the family.

GGH officials prepare for rise in deaths

Another man from YSR Colony came to the Vijayawada GGH after his brother-in-law went missing when he left the house to release livestock from the cattle shed.

Speaking to mediapersons, Head of the Forensic Department Dr Mahesh said nearly 20 bodies are arriving at the hospital each day, including general deaths. As of Wednesday, there were 22 bodies in the mortuary.

He added the hospital superintendent has initiated measures to increase the number of freezers, anticipating a further rise in fatalities once the floodwaters fully recede. He explained that bodies were being handed over to the families one to two hours after post-mortem, following the completion of inquest by the police.