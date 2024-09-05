Modi forgot who made him PM, says Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila

After interacting with people at different places in the flood-hit areas, she questioned the apathy of the Union government, even when as many of 35 died and 35,000 houses were damaged and five lakh people were affected.

Sharmila demanded Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia for families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance for damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for loss of property and Rs 25,000 per acre of crop loss.

Commending Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for the intensified flood relief measures, Sharmila pointed out that people at the field-level are yet to receive aid.