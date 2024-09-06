Pemmasani visits flood-hit villages in Guntur

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad, visited flood-affected villages in the Kollipara and Tenali mandals of Guntur district on Thursday.

They toured several villages, including Attalurivaripalem, Vallabhapuram, Kollipara, Hanumanpalem, Thummuluru, Davuluru, Burripalem, Munnangi, Pidaparthipalem, and Bommavanipalem, and engaged with the villagers and farmers. The Union Minister discussed investment costs, crop insurance, and other alternative measures with the farmers, who expressed their grievances over the extensive crop damage and property loss they suffered.

He also inquired about the facilities provided at rehabilitation centres and instructed local officials to resolve issues promptly.

Assuring that both State and Central governments are committed to supporting every flood victim, he criticised the previous YSRC government for its handling of the situation. He claimed that illegal sand mining was rampant during former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, and the government neglected the agricultural drainage system, leading to rainwater stagnation in the fields and severe losses for the farmers.

He also pointed out that the previous government failed to strengthen the embankments, resulting in suffering for the people. He assured that necessary actions will be taken to implement all measures swiftly to alleviate the hardships faced by the affected communities.