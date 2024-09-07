Guntur trio arrested for Serial Killings

GUNTUR: In a shocking development, Guntur police have arrested three serial killers accused of murdering four women. The three accused women were identified as M Rajini (40), M Venkateswari (32), and Rajini’s mother G Ramanamma (60).

Disclosing the details at a press conference, Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar stated that two months ago, an unidentified woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Chebrolu. The police registered a case, formed two special teams, and launched a probe.

During the probe, the deceased has been identified as Nagoorbi of Yadlalingaiah Colony in Tenali town. Using advanced technology, the police tracked down several suspects and uncovered startling facts. The three accused were detained for interrogation under extra-judicial confession.

However, they initially lied and managed to escape. When the auto driver, who had transported the deceased shortly before her death, was questioned, it was revealed that the three accused had also travelled with Nagoorbi in the same vehicle. The police then realised the women had falsified information during the probe and arrested them. The accused confessed to killing Nagoorbi with cyanide-laced alcohol and stealing gold ornaments and money from her. To acquire easy money, the trio befriended other women, gained their trust, and lured them on tours to isolated areas where they would give them cyanide-laced soft drinks, kill them, and steal their gold ornaments.

The main accused, M Rajini, who had worked as a volunteer for over four years, was also involved in cybercrimes in Cambodia. She, along with her mother, had killed her mother-in-law, Subbalakshmi, for property in 2022, and Nagamma (60), a resident of Tenali, in August 2023 to escape repaying a loan. They, along with one Bhudevi, also killed Bhudevi’s husband, Moshe, for torturing her. They also attempted to kill three other women in different incidents but failed.