Have seen tears in CM’s eyes says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is concerned about the flood situation in Vijayawada. “I’ve seen tears in the eyes of Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

The Union Minister, who was on a two-day visit to the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive about the situation in Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana. “There has been loss, but the State government, under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, is working with full competence and sensitivity. The Centre will provide full support to them,” he asserted.

He said, work is being done to provide immediate assistance of Rs 3,448 crore from the SDRF (State Disaster Relief Fund), which is already with State and also includes the Centre’s share. “After providing immediate assistance, the government will think about how farmers will get fertilizers and seeds for the next crop. Efforts are underway to solve the farmers’ problems,” he added.

State yet to send report on flood loss to Centre: CM

Following this, the State BJP leaders claimed that the Centre has extended Rs 3,448 crore as financial assistance to the State and even thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. However, when Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was asked about the aid, he dismissed the reports as false and pointed out that the State government is yet to send a report on the losses. “We are going to send a report on the losses on Saturday morning,” he added.