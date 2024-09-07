Krishna admin on high alert to combat floods

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the top priority is safety of people, Krishna District Collector DK Balaji instructed officials to take swift action in response to rising floodwaters. He held a review meeting on situation caused due to the breach to the Budameru.

During the meeting on Friday, DE Surya Bharat from the Water Resources Department briefed the Collector on the flow of floodwater through the Bantumilli canal. The flood level is expected to increase by additional 200 cusecs, potentially inundating low-lying areas near Patulur village. Balaji instructed officials to prioritise the safety of residents in vulnerable areas. “Special buses and tractors must be kept ready to evacuate around 500 people from Patulur, Rudrapaka, Jonnapadu, Nandiwada, Ilaparru, and Gajulapadu villages,” he explained.