Vijayawada: People worry as floodwaters rise again in a few villages

VIJAYAWADA: Besidents of Rayanapadu, Pydurupadu, Eelaprolu, and other surrounding villages expressed concern as more floodwater from the Budameru river began to inundate the canals and villages again on Friday.

As a result, several parts of Ajit Singh Nagar, Ambapuram, Rajiv Nagar, and Payakapuram experienced an unexpected rise in water levels by more than a foot, causing panic among the residents. Fearing further flooding, many residents have begun to leave their homes and seek shelter with relatives and friends.

Upon learning that floodwaters were reaching villages due to breaches in several areas, disaster response teams rushed to the affected villages to supply essential food items and advise residents to stay indoors.

The situation is similar in Bhavanipuram and Vidyadharapuram, where residents are worried about the rising water levels in their neighbourhoods.

“During the first spell of flooding, we were forced to remain indoors for over four days. Just as we were beginning to recover, we were hit with this news. We are leaving our homes in search of a safe place until things return to normal,” said Shaik Baji, a resident of Bhavanipuram.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana inspected the flood-affected areas in Ajit Singh Nagar and informed residents about ongoing efforts to repair breaches in the Budameru rivulet. He announced sanitation work would begin in full swing from Saturday after the floodwaters recede.

On the other hand, CPM State Convenor Ch Babu Rao demanded that the State government provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to each flood-affected family and criticised officials for not disseminating accurate information to the public about the flood situation.