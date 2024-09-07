YV Subba Reddy: NDA govt busy foisting false cases against YSRC leaders

ONGOLE; Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy has said the YSRC has faith in judiciary, and will fight it out with the TDP-led NDA government, which is busy foisting false cases against their party leaders.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said the State government for the past three months has been busy only in filing false cases against YSRC leaders out of political vendetta. “It has done nothing for the development of the State, and especially for the wellbeing of the poor people.

Even during the times of floods which played havoc, and Vijayawada is badly hit, the government is moving with its prejudiced activities to divert the public attention from its failures. The public are keenly watching the developments,” he observed.

“The TDP-led NDA government is trying to blame the YSRC for every fault they committed, and it is very clearly seen in the recent TDP MLA’s sexual harassment episode. On the other hand, the present flood situation of Vijayawada City is man-made with the sole intention to save Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence from inundation,” he alleged.

The Rajya Sabha MP refused to respond when asked about the reports of former minister Balineni Srinivasa Rao joining the Jana Sena Party nor was he willing to elaborate on party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s steps to strengthen party in Prakasam district