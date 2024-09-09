Landslides reported in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra, three including young girl missing

VISAKHAPATANAM: Heavy rainfall over the weekend has caused significant damage to infrastructure in the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Road connections and bridges have been washed away, leaving several interior villages disconnected.

In a fresh incident, heavy landslides were reported in Chatrapalli village, Galikonda panchayat, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, on Sunday night. Villagers released a video appealing to authorities to intervene, stating that two to three persons, including a girl, are missing while four others were rescued by locals.