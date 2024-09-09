Leopard spotted at AIR station in Andhra Pradesh, officials on alert

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A leopard, which strayed into the All India Radio (AIR) station on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram, has kept police and forest officials on their toes as they intensified efforts to capture the wild animal.

The officials have set up 50 trap cameras and two enclosures in the area. The leopard might have entered into the reserve forest adjacent to the AIR station from the Agency, forest officials said.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Bharani informed that they are on the lookout for the big cat and two cameras have captured its movement.

“The big cat could be wandering behind the area located between Diwancheruvu and Lalacheruvu. Its movements were recorded in the CCTV cameras at AIR station,” the official revealed.

They asked the public to avoid sending children outside and report information to toll free number 18004255909.