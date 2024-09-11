Donations pour in for flood relief

VIJAYAWADA: The employees of the Andhra Pradesh Power Department have made a substantial donation of Rs 10.61 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help individuals affected by the recent floods.

Under the leadership of Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Special Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the employees contributed one day’s salary, totalling Rs 10,61,81,614 to the CMRF. This donation was handed over to CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the NTR District Collectorate on Tuesday.

As part of CSR activity, members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) AP contributed Rs 7.77 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation was handed over to CM Chandrababu Naidu.