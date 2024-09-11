Electronic firms urged to repair gadgets of flood-hit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with representatives of several electronic companies and exhorted them to come forward to repair the electronic gadgets that got damaged in the Budameru floods in the city.

At the meeting held at the NTR District Collectorate on Tuesday, Naidu urged them to take up the task as a social responsibility. He felt that better results can be achieved if the servicing teams of all the electronic companies come onto a platform to extend their services to the flood-hit consumers. “The way you respond now will make your brand remain in the minds of the consumers,” the Chief Minister said, and asked them to set up company-wise helplines and arrange additional technicians to repair the damaged electronic gadgets. The companies should set a one week target to undertake the repairs of the damaged electronic gadgets, he said.

Responding positively, the representatives promised to set up a special service helpline in the flood-affected areas.