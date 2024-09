RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/KAKINADA : First flood warning was issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday as water in the River Godavari swelled for the fourth time this year. Subsequently, the State government has declared a high alert in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, East and West Godavari districts.

The Polavaram project and the Dowleswaram Barrage have been receiving heavy inflows from Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha as the tributaries of the River Godavari are in spate. Water-level at the Cotton Barrage reached 11.75 feet with 9.5 lakh cusecs of water being discharged into the sea, according to Dowleswaram flood control room. The flood levels are expected to rise further within the next 24 hours, with the discharge rate likely to exceed 13 lakh cusecs by Tuesday night.

Following the breach to the Yeleru Canal, which resulted in inundation of several villages in Kakinada district, Indian Army has stepped in to take up relief and rehabilitation measures. Pithapuram, Kirlampudi, and Gollaprolu were among the worst-affected mandals. Around 1,351 people living in flood-hit villages of Kandriga and Rajupalem were evacuated. An additional 11,867 people are likely to be shifted too.

Other areas such as Peddapuram, Samalkot, Tuni, Yeleswaram, and 14 other mandals, including Kakinada rural, also experienced some level of damage due to the floods. The recent heavy rainfall in Gollaprolu and Pithapuram has inundated the National Highway, causing inconvenience for commuters.

The overflowing irrigation canals and completely submerged crop fields have added to the chaos. Peddapuram MLA and former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, along with Jana Sena Party district president Tummala Ramaswamy, distributed food and groceries to the flood victims in Samalkot of Peddapuram constituency.

2nd flood warning may be issued today

They also visited TIDCO houses and assured the victims that the government is committed to helping everyone in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi said the second flood warning is likely to be issued on Wednesday. She directed revenue authorities to evacuate villagers from Bridge Lanka and Kedari Lanka islands and shift them to rehabilitation camps in the city. She appealed to the tourists and pilgrims not to take selfies on the banks of the River Godavari.