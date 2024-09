VIJAYAWADA: One man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a rockslide at Machavaram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

A daily wage worker, identified as Ijjada Ramu (55) from Karmikanagar, died when boulders rolled over the house of Gopi Kumar on Guda Venkataswamy Street. Two other workers, Kamayya, and Hussain, were seriously injured.

Machavaram police said the house owner had hired three workers to clear waste and trees near his compound wall, which is very close to the hill.

East MLA visits rockslip spot

Unfortunately, the boulders fell on them when they were working. Panic gripped the locals as they witnessed huge boulders crashing to the ground and breaking apart. On receiving the information, Machavaram police arrived at the spot and took up rescue operations.

East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao also reached the spot to oversee the relief efforts. Police shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.