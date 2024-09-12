CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 10k aid for every acre of crop damage

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that the State government will pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 for every acre of crop damaged due to the rains and floods. Noting that several houses were also damaged, Naidu said the government will take the responsibility of constructing new houses for the flood victims. Until then, compensation will be provided to take up repairs for the damaged houses, he added.

He made the announcements during his visit to the flood-affected regions of Eluru and Kakinada districts. Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in Kolleru region and also visited Rajupalem village in Kirlampudi mandal of Kakinada district, where a breach to the Yeleru Canal inundated nearby villages. He assured the people that Yeleru modernisation works will be taken up to avoid recurrence of floods in future. He explained that drones were used to assess the strength of canal bunds and said no more breaches were found.

Speaking in Rajupalem, he said families who have lost their belongings will be provided with an assistance of Rs 10,000 each. He added that the government will also provide clothes to the flood victims. The Chief Minister assured the people that the government will try to provide the compensation before September 17 after completing a survey to enumerate losses.

Further, he said the State government will support vendors who lost their push carts to the deluge. The Chief Minister said new carts will be provided and Rs 10,000 will be spent on each one of them. “Similarly, any person who lost an auto rickshaw or a rickshaw (tri-cycle) will be given a compensation of Rs 10,000,” Naidu said.

New app for direct contact with CM

Revealing that an application will be developed for people to contact him directly, the Chief Minister said, “Individuals can directly reach out to me with their problems through a message. The same would be resolved at the earliest.”