MLA Adimulam files quash plea in HC

VIJAYAWADA: Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam on Tuesday filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking quash of the criminal case filed against him by Tirupati East Police.

A case was registered against Adimulam following allegations by a TDP woman activist that the MLA had sexually assaulted her in a hotel in Tirupati. Following the allegations against the MLA, the TDP suspended him from the party.

In his petition, Adimulam said he is aged 72 years and facing several health issues. Terming the incident a ‘honey trap’, Adimulam questioned as to why the woman had filed the complaint against him on September 5 when she claimed that the alleged sexual assault took place in July and August.