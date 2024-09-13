AP govt forms panel to suggest protocol to curb diseases

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a committee of officers and experts to suggest an effective protocol for prevention, treatment, and management of diarrhoea, waterborne, vector-borne, and other seasonal diseases.

In June this year, the State witnessed outbreaks of diarrhoea and seasonal diseases in various districts. Malaria and dengue cases have also increased this year compared to the same period in previous years.

Although measures are being taken in prevention, surveillance, testing, treatment, and control, it was observed that there is no specific protocol or Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide staff in the health, panchayat raj and rural development, and municipal administration and urban development departments on waterborne, vector-borne, and other seasonal diseases.

“The field staff act more after the outbreak of such diseases, with a noticeable delay in mounting suitable responses at various levels of command, from the district to the State level officers. The absence of well-drawn protocols/SOPs hinders quick responses and mitigation measures,” the government noted.

At a recent review meeting on seasonal diseases, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the lack of specific protocols/SOPs to take precautionary and mitigation measures during the monsoon. He directed the departments concerned to review the good management practices followed during 2014-19 and implement them, with a focus on reducing the cases to zero.