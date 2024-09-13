Ap sets up GoM to examine land allotment in CRDA

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the issue of land allotment to various institutions in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

The GoM comprises Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Ponguru Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Kollu Ravindra (Mines and Geology and Excise), Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Women and Child Welfare), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism, Culture and Cinematography) and TG Bharath (Industry and Commerce).

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Thursday, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) will be the convener of the GoM and coordinate the committee proceedings.

The GoM will review previous land allotments and decide on the continuation of existing allottees, assess the extent of land previously allotted and consider any necessary changes, examine and evaluate new requests for land allotment, identify world class organisations across various sectors and provide the necessary support for a significant presence in Amaravati and monitor the overall progress of land allotment to various institutions in the CRDA as envisaged by the government.

The GoM will submit a report to the government to take a final decision in the matter.