Diabetologist Dr Sadashiva Rao receives Governor’s award

GUNTUR: Renowned diabetologist Dr Yalamanchi Sadashiva Rao, who has provided distinguished service in the field of diabetes treatment for decades, was honoured with the Governor’s Recognition Award by the Indian Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Union Minister Jitendra Singh presented the award at the 9th Annual Conference of ACP India, recently held in Lucknow.

On this occasion, he was felicitated by doctors and medical experts at a program held at Orijan Hospital in Suryaraopet on Thursday. Speaking at the event, he expressed his happiness over receiving this award from the Indian Chapter of the American College of Physicians. He noted that over the past 38 years, extensive research on obesity has led to the development of a method called ‘Diabetesfoot’ to reduce diabetes, achieving a 90 per cent success rate. Additionally, a new method of diabetes control, termed ‘Diabetes Reverse,’ has been initiated.