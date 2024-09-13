Ganesh idol decked up with Rs 2.20 cr currency in Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: During the festive season, Ganesh idols adorned with fruits and flowers can be seen everywhere. However, in the temple town of Mangalagiri, traders have decorated an idol in a unique way using currency notes worth Rs 2.20 crore. This initiative was led by Sankar Balaji Gupta, a businessman with diverse interests, including retail cloth trade, under the aegis of the Mangalagiri Arya Vysya Sangham.

The tradition began 18 years ago when the town’s traders started by decorating the idol with Rs 5 lakh, with the amount increasing each year as more traders contributed in the belief that it would bring them good luck in their businesses.

Balaji said, “Our pandal has become known for its unique decoration during Ganesh Puja festivities every year. Traders from across the town follow the tradition. We keep a record of all contributors and the amounts they give, and we return it to them soon after the pandal is dismantled.”

He said, “We decorate the entire pandal with Indian currency notes worth Rs 2.20 crore, creating garlands and ornaments for Lord Ganesh. All of these are original currency notes.” The ornaments are crafted by artisans, and the decorations are supported by security measures, including CCTV surveillance. “In the last 18 years, not a single theft or untoward incident has been reported, and local police provide security.”

The pandal, adorned with currency note garlands, will be open to devotees on September 13 and 14. After the celebrations, the money will be returned to their owners, who treat them as divine offerings.