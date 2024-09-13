Yechury hailed as an idealist to the core by Andhra politicians

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of various political parties in the State expressed grief over the demise of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday. Yechury, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi following prolonged illness.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of Yechury. “Deeply saddened by veteran CPI-M leader, Sitaram Yechury Ji’s passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and followers. May his soul rest in peace.” he posted on X.
Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu said the demise of Yechury was shocking. “The country has lost a great Communist leader and Telugu States have lost a stalwart. As per his wish, Yechury body will be handed over to AIIMS on September 14,” Raghavulu said.
In a press release, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the demise of Yechury was a grave loss to the Communist movement in the country. “He was national leader who rubbed shoulders with top leaders at the international level, but he interacted with the lowest cadre of the party in the same manner,” he said.
Condoling the demise of Yechury, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said, “Indian politics has lost another stalwart. He has played a key role in Indian politics, especially in unifying the democratic and secular forces.”
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC chief YS Sharmila and others also mourned the death of Yechury.
Yechury who visited AP on several occasions and participated in various public movements, last addressed a public meeting in Vijayawada in the 2024 general elections. In all the Communist party offices, the party flag will flown half mast for one week as a mark of respect to the departed leader. A delegation of party leaders, including senior leaders P Madhu and YV Venkateswara Rao, will visit New Delhi on September 13 to pay tributes to the departed leader, the CPM said.
Though Yechury hailed from AP, he spent his student days in Hyderabad and New Delhi and all his political life was based in New Delhi. For a brief period he lived in Vijayawada during his student days. His father was an officer in the Transport Department, said CPM leader Ch Babu Rao. “Yechury is an idealist to the core. He believed that as long as there is a capitalist and labour, the Communist movement will continue to be alive,” said Madhu.