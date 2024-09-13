Yechury hailed as an idealist to the core by Andhra politicians

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of various political parties in the State expressed grief over the demise of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday. Yechury, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi following prolonged illness.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of Yechury. “Deeply saddened by veteran CPI-M leader, Sitaram Yechury Ji’s passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and followers. May his soul rest in peace.” he posted on X.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu said the demise of Yechury was shocking. “The country has lost a great Communist leader and Telugu States have lost a stalwart. As per his wish, Yechury body will be handed over to AIIMS on September 14,” Raghavulu said.

In a press release, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the demise of Yechury was a grave loss to the Communist movement in the country. “He was national leader who rubbed shoulders with top leaders at the international level, but he interacted with the lowest cadre of the party in the same manner,” he said.