In-service quota changes will increase 270 non-service PG med seats in AP this year

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Health), MT Krishna Babu, said the changes to the in-service quota policy for PG medical courses were based on a detailed analysis of the State’s specialist needs.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said as per the latest GO Ms No. 85, the in-service quota for clinical seats has been reduced from 30% to 15%, while the quota for non-clinical seats has been lowered from 50% to 30%. The affected clinical specialities include general medicine, general surgery, gynecology, pediatrics, anesthesia and emergency medicine. However, the latest decision of the government will increase 270 non-service PG seats this year.

The decision to modify the quota stems from the observations made by a committee comprising senior health officials. The committee noted an increase in the number of PG seats over the past decade, from 1,231 in 2014-15 to 3,225 in 2023-24, has led to a rise in the availability of specialists in the State.

This, coupled with continuous recruitment efforts through the AP Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB), has reduced the vacancies of specialists in various health institutions.

He said the government’s earlier policy had been introduced to address the shortage of specialists in secondary and tertiary institutions. However, the increase in PG seats, along with the recruitment drive, has addressed these gaps to a large extent. The panel said that there have been cases where in-service doctors, after completing their PG degrees, were unable to find vacancies in their respective specialities. These doctors were not able to be posted in PHCs, as these institutions lacked the facilities for specialists. This led to the decision to reduce the quota to 15% for clinical and 30% for non-clinical seats to match the government’s actual requirement for specialists.

However, the government called the PHC doctors for talks to clarify the reason for decreasing the PG seats as they threaten to go for the strike as a part of their protest against GO NO 85.