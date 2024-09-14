Jaggaiahpet civic chief, 3 councillors join TDP

VIJAYAWADA: After quitting the YSRC, Jaggaiahpet Municipal Chairman Rangapuram Raghavendra joined the TDP in the presence of party general secretary and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Friday. Along with Raghavendra, Pusapati Seetharamamma (seventh ward councillor), D Ramadevi (23rd ward) and Ginjupalli Venkat Rao (31st ward) also joined the TDP.

Welcoming them into the TDP fold, Lokesh accused YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing politics over floods though the State government took all measures to provide relief to the affected people. MLA Sriram Tataiah said the Jaggaiahpet municipality was now bagged by the TDP.

The strength of the TDP in the 31-member municipality increased to 18 from 14 with the entry of the municipal chairman and the three councillors into the party. The YSRC strength decreased to 13. The former MLA of Jaggaiahpet is likely to join the TDP, he said.

Raghavendra said they joined the TDP to become part of the development as the municipality achieved no growth during the previous YSRC regime.