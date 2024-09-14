Leopard scare hits custard apple harvesting in AP villages

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Despite setting up enclosures and trap cameras, the forest officials are unable to capture the leopard which has been moving around Diwancheruvu forest area. As the leopard is on the prowl, the farmers belonging to Diwancheruvu, Kavalagoyya, Pidimgoyya and Srirampuram are facing a challenge to harvest custard apples grown in the nearby forest.

With the big cat on the prowl, the farmers are afraid to enter the forest, which is impacting their source of income.

District Forest Officer S Bharani revealed that they captured the movements of the leopard in the trap cameras and confirmed that it is not in the residential areas.

Thermal drone was pressed into service, she said and added that they had informed the traffic and National Highway authorities to put up a sign board suggesting drivers to move slowly during the night.