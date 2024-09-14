Minor girl kidnapped by Insta friend in Eluru, rescued within 24 hours

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by six persons at Kodigudem village near Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district on Thursday. The police rescued her within 24 hours after the incident and arrested four individuals who were allegedly involved in kidnapping.

According to Bhimadole Circle-Inspector (CI) Joseph Wilson, the accused Gandikota Dasarath, who belongs to Jakranpally in Nizamabad district of Telangana, met the minor on Instagram. Under the pretext of love, the boy kidnapped the girl, the CI said.

Reportedly, Dasarath, along with his parents, cousin and two uncles, came to Kodigudem and abducted the girl from her house in a car.

Main accused Dasarath, his parents and one of the uncles were arrested. A search operation is underway to locate Dasarath’s cousin and another uncle. Dwaraka Tirumala police registered a case.