One boat removed from barrage gate

VIJAYAWADA: Irrigation department officials and workers engaged in removing the three iron boats stuck at the 69th gate of the Prakasam Barrage experienced a breakthrough on Friday evening. The team led by Dharmadi Satyam managed to cut one of the boats and drag it away from the barrage. However, the boat has not yet reached the shore, and workers are using a traditional rope-and-pull method to bring it closer to Durga Ghat.

The 12-member team from Kakinada arrived in Vijayawada on Friday morning and inspected the boats trapped near the barrage’s gate no. 69 . They dived into the water, secured strong iron and steel wires to the boat, and used a large crane from Durga Ghat to create a gap between the three boats. After multiple attempts, the team finally separated one boat and dragged it some distance away from the barrage.

“We still need to bring the boat to shore, and there’s a risk it could sink. We must act quickly to pull it further,” said Abbulu, the temple head. “The remaining two boats will be removed within three days, though it’s a challenging task.”

Dharmadi Satyam’s firm, Balaji Marines, had previously retrieved the capsised Royal Vashishta boat from the Godavari River near Kachchuluru in 2019. Meanwhile, Bekam company officials are also involved in ensuring the structure’s safety.