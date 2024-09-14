Resolve issues as part of action plan: AP Chief Secretay to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed officials to take immediate measures to resolve the non-financial and short-term issues as part of the 100-day action plan of the State government.

Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Secretary took stock of the priority issues in Medical and Health, GAD, Law, Endowments, Planning, Excise, Water Resources, Mines and Geology, Energy, Agriculture, Cooperation, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Village and Ward Secretariats, Social Welfare, BC, Minority and EBC Welfare and Handloom and Textiles departments.