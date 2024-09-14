Swachhata Hi Seva to begin on Sept 17

GUNTUR: The 2024 Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, set to launch on September 17, should be implemented thoroughly within the Greater Municipal Corporation (GMC) limits, said Commissioner P Srinivasulu.

He held a review meeting with officials from various departments on the campaign’s implementation on Friday. He explained that this year’s campaign theme is ‘Swabhav Swachhta - Sanskar Swachhta.’

This year marks a decade of commemorating the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, which has been observed annually since its inception in 2017 on Gandhi Jayanti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He directed officials to take necessary measures to initiate Cleanliness Target Units and conduct mass cleanliness drives, while preparing for the campaign on a large scale.

The Statewide cleanliness campaign will run for a fortnight, starting September 17, with several preparatory events, and concluding on October 2.

The three key pillars of the SHS campaign 2024 are ‘Swachhata Ki Bhagidari’ (Public Participation, Awareness, and Advocacy), ‘Sampoorna Swachhta’ (including Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi), and ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir’ (Preventive health check-ups and social security coverage).