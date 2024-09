VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to generate 72.60 GW of renewable energy by 2030, aligning with India’s goal of producing 500 GW by the same year. This initiative, he said, will create jobs, protect the environment, and make the State a leader in green energy.

Delivering a keynote address on Monday at the Chief Ministerial Plenary of the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investment Meet, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Naidu promoted Andhra Pradesh as the next big player in green energy.

Highlighting the State’s long coastline, strong industrial base, excellent transport links, and vast potential in solar, wind, pumped storage, and green hydrogen, the Chief Minister invited global investors to take advantage of the State’s investor-friendly policies such as tax breaks, subsidies, and easy regulations and skilled workforce. “I want to create one of the best ecosystems for green energy in India,” he declared.

Naidu also stressed the need to adopt global best practices in renewable energy, focusing on research and development, policy support, and removing obstacles to emerging technologies. On the occasion, he announced plans to establish a Global University for Clean Energy and Circular Economy to encourage knowledge sharing and innovation.

The Chief Minister said the State has set renewable energy capacity targets of 40 GW solar energy, 20 GW wind energy, 12 GW pumped storage, 25 GW battery energy storage, 1 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) green hydrogen and derivatives, 2,500 KLPD biofuels, and 500 public charging stations for electric vehicles.

26 model solar villages to be established in State

He further pointed out that the State has the infrastructure to generate 4335.28 MW of solar power, 4083.57 MW of wind power, 106MW small hydro, 443 MW of bioenergy, and 36 MW of waste to-energy currently. Solar parks to generate around 4000 MW of power were established in Anantapur, Kurnool, and Kadapa districts. Parks will soon come up in Sri Sathya Sai and Prakasam districts to generate another 2700 MW of solar power.