Andhra Pradesh will soon become energy storage capital: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh will soon be the energy storage capital of the country, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said, “We are promoting solar and wind power while implementing the third phase of electricity reforms. The government aims to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to the people.”

Ravi Kumar, who is attending the three-day Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo being held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, highlighted the significant investment opportunities and the availability of skilled man power in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to providing an uninterrupted supply of power to the people by focusing on renewable energy.

The State is promoting solar and wind power projects in a big way to meet these goals and also plans to adopt modern electricity storage technologies, he highlighted.

“Andhra Pradesh will be recognised as the energy capital of the country in the near future. The large-scale battery storage systems, pumped hydro storage and other advanced technologies will be promoted. The introduction of rooftop solar system and decentralised microgrids will bring electricity generation closer to the people, and enhance energy security at the local level, the Energy Minister added.