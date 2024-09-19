Free gas cylinders for households from Diwali in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the promise to provide three free domestic gas cylinders to each household per year will be implemented from Diwali. Chairing the NDA meeting held in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, on the eve of the government’s completion of 100 days, Naidu said their government is implementing the welfare schemes announced in the election manifesto one by one.

Recalling the first five signatures he made, including for filling up of 16,347 government teacher posts through DSC, he said in the next five years 20 lakh jobs will be created. From September 20 to 26, the NDA will celebrate the first 100 days as ‘Edi Manchi Prabhutvam’ (This is a good government) to explain to the people about what the government did in the first 100 days. The coalition MLAs should be among people for a minimum of 10 days per month.

The MLAs and MPs should prepare a vision document for their respective constituencies, he said. Naidu recalled the harrowing time he had during the five years under the YSRC government, and described Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as a fighter, who stood by him when he was at his low. “The JSP chief engineered the alliance and was the man behind the alliance victory,” he praised.

At length, he criticised the previous dispensation under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the people sought a change and brought the alliance to power with 93% strike rate. “This is the first time in my political life I saw a heavy voter turnout in the polls,” he said. Naidu also elaborated on the Narendra Modi government’s Viksit Bharat dream by 2047 and his dream of Viksit Andhra Pradesh by 2047.