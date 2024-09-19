INTERVIEW| Shift from CBSE to SSC will benefit students: Principal Secretary Sasidhar Kona

The students who initially appeared for the CBSE Board exams will be prepared for the SSC Board assessments as the CBSE standards and question patterns are too challenging for them. The State government is introducing remedial classes to bridge learning gap and provide resources as students transition to the SSC Boards, says Principal Secretary (School Education) Sasidhar Kona in an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar. He allayed students’ concerns regarding the CBSE to SSC transition for the Class X final assessment.

Why did the government take this sudden decision to shift students from CBSE to SSC?

We are not against CSBE. The assessments standards are higher and feature different types of questions for which adequate groundwork has not been done. Earlier, the decision to switch to CBSE was made unilaterally, without consulting stakeholders. The infrastructure worth Rs 687 crore and the recurring expenditure of Rs 150 crore needed for this transition was not sanctioned by the previous government. Hence, the sudden swap back to SSC is necessary for the students’ benefit.

Some experts claim the sudden shift benefits no one and disregards students’ perspectives. How do you respond to this?

The shift back to SSC was made to avoid overwhelming students who are unprepared for CBSE standards. The abrupt switch to CBSE did not allow enough time for preparation or resource allocation, and mock assessments showed high failure rates. The online Formative Assessment (FA) conducted in 1,000 CBSE-affiliated schools based on the standards confirmed the lack of readiness. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister N Lokesh have emphasised transforming the education system into the best model, focusing not only on infrastructure but also on improvements.

How many students opted for CBSE in 1,000 affiliated schools?

A total of 82,764 Class IX students were registered to appear for the CBSE Class X Board exams in 2024-2025. In contrast, 3,24,210 students from the remaining 5,845 government high schools will sit for the SSC Board exams. Currently, 76,990 students in Class X from the 1,000 CBSE-affiliated schools are supposed to take the CBSE Board exams in the 2024-2025 academic year.