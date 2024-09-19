TDP welcomes ‘one nation, one election’

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of BJP-led NDA government, has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s nod to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The opposition YSRC has decided to discuss the issue first at the party meeting to reveal its stand on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Speaking to TNIE, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said, “The TDP supports the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal as cleared by the Union Cabinet.”

The TDP had made its stand clear on the matter when its opinion was sought by the committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, he said.

On the other hand, YSRC Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy said, “We will discuss the issue with the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. After that, we will reveal the YSRC stance on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal.”