Tender apology to Rahul Gandhi: APCC Chief Sharmila to BJP

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila staged a protest at Gandhi Chowk in Vijayawada on Wednesday condemning the BJP’s adverse remarks on Rahul Gandhi. Later, she lodged a complaint against the BJP in Governorpet Police Station, accusing the saffron party of making unwarranted comments that Rahul is a ‘terrorist’.

Addressing a gathering at the dharna camp, she said, “This is atrocious to make such comments on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. It needs to be condemned by one and all. Who is a terrorist and what is terrorism? Does stating that 90% of people in the country are underprivileged and do not have an equal share in the development amount to terrorism?” she asked.

Terming the BJP a communal party that instigated a rift between the communities for its political gains, she said the saffron party’s stance on Muslim reservation makes it a true ‘terrorist’. The APCC chief demanded that the BJP apologise to Rahul Gandhi for its adverse remarks.