Drinking water supply for all households by 2027 in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure supply of safe drinking water to every household in the State through functional household tap connections (FHTCs) in the coming three years.

Holding a review meeting on rural water supply and Jal Jeevan Mission at the State Secretariat on Thursday, he said the NDA government launched the JJM with the sole aim of supplying safe drinking water to every household, but the previous YSRC regime not only destabilised the scheme but also miserably failed in getting funds for it.

Of the total Rs 27,248 crore released by the Centre for the JJM, the YSRC government had spent mere Rs 4,235 crore, and over 28 lakh houses are yet to get water through FHTCs. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are utilising the JJM to the maximum extent possible, while the scheme failed to achieve progress in the State as the previous regime did not release the matching grant for it, he said.

Directing the officials to formulate plans for supply of uninterrupted safe drinking water to every household, the Chief Minister felt that pipelines can be built from the nearest reservoir in rural areas. The officials should coordinate with the irrigation authorities to know the capacity of water storage and utilisation in implementing the plans, Naidu said.