VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that neither Prasadams nor Darshanams was of satisfactory level during the previous YSRC dispensation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Adulterated ghee bought at Rs 320 was used in preparation of Tirumala Laddu and Naivedyam to the God.”

Lashing out at the YSRC leaders for claiming that they did not commit any mistake, Naidu found fault with ghee being procured at Rs 320 per kg. Speaking during ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ (This is a good government) programme at Maddiralapadu in Prakasam district on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “One should think twice when the ghee, which normally costs at least Rs 500 a kg, is being offered at Rs 320.”

Accusing the previous YSRC government of desecrating the sanctity of Tirumala, Naidu said he appointed a new Executive Officer for TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) soon after forming government in the State and commenced cleansing of the whole system, besides improving the quality of Laddus.

Without naming former TTD chairman and YSRC Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, the Chief Minister accused him of committing several blunders and now feigning innocence.

Naidu directs TTD to submit report on ghee

“Should we let go of those who have hurt the sentiments of the people and damaged the sanctity of Tirumala with adulterated ghee. Will the people believe if they (YSRC leaders) pretend to be innocent,” Naidu asked the gathering.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister conducted a high-level review meeting with Ministers and officials on the usage of substandard ghee in preparation of Tirumala Laddus. He directed the TTD Executive Officer to submit a report by Friday evening on all details regarding the ghee being used for the preparation of Prasadams at the Tirumala temple. Further, Naidu said steps will be taken to safeguard the sanctity of Tirumala after consultation with Agam, Vydic and Dharmic Parishads. He asserted that the faith of pilgrims will be protected and temple traditions will be preserved.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Endowments), Nimmala Rama Naidu (Irrigation), Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue), Kollu Ravindra (Excise) and Kolusu Parthasarathy (Housing), Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials attended the meeting.