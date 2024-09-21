Andhra: Pawan Kalyan moots board to protect dharma

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Friday said the finding of animal fat in the Tirumala temple Prasadam deeply disturbed all, and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board constituted by the previous YSRC regime should answer several questions pertaining to the use of adulterated ghee in preparing Prasadam.

“The time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in the entire Bharath. A debate has to happen at the national level by all the policy makers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains. I think we all should come together to put an end to the desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in any form,” Pawan Kalyan posted on the social media platform ‘X’.

He asserted that the coalition government is committed to taking stringent action possible on the adulteration of ghee used for making the Tirumala Prasadam.