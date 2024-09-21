Villages will soon get better roads: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, K Pawan Kalyan, announced that villages would soon benefit from improved road infrastructure, supported by funds from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). On Friday, he held a review meeting with AIIB representatives and officials from Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at his camp office, focusing on providing durable roads to villages with population over 250.

After discussing the project with AIIB and Panchayat Raj officials, he emphasised the need for roads that can withstand heavy rains and floods. He stressed the need to use modern construction practices to ensure long-lasting roads. AIIB representatives expressed satisfaction with their collaboration on the project, highlighting the State government’s strong support. Pawan decided to present guests with Lepakshi artwork and Kalamkari textiles. He decided to use only 40% of government funds and remaining 60% from his own funds.