CM Naidu will issue statement on CBI inquiry: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), IT, Electronics, and Communications Nara Lokesh said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will issue a statement demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the usage of adulterated ghee in making of Tirumala Prasadams.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of a meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Vijayawada on Saturday, Lokesh said that apart from seeking an inquiry by the CBI, measures have to be taken to streamline the entire system to prevent such things from happening again.

When asked about the delay in disclosure of the NDDB report from the TTD, the Minister said, “It takes time for it to come. TTD is an independent body. The Chief Minister’s role is limited to the appointment of EO. It operates autonomously. The report has to come and it took time. It came directly to the Chief Minister’s desk.”

Taking potshots at former CM YS Jagan, Lokesh said this happens when the Chief Minister has no vision. “We personally feel very bad that this has happened,” he said.