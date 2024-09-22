Tirupati laddu row: CM Naidu forms SIT, Jagan writes to PM Modi, PIL filed in SC

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, as the row reverberated across the country with demands from various quarters for steps to protect the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.

While Naidu, who has blamed the previous YSRCP government, alleged that several procedures to procure ghee by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were altered under its rule, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused him of being a "habitual liar" and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention.

Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, Naidu said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelations that animal fat was allegedly used to make Tirupati laddus.

"An Inspector General level or above officer-manned SIT will be formed. It will probe all the reasons, the misuse of power and give a report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration), there is no compromise," he said.

The development came as a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the issue.

The petition filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a farmer and the president of the Hindu Sena, has alleged that the TTD, the official custodian of the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, by serving "laddu prasadam" prepared using animal fat has ridiculed the Hindu religion and outraged the sentiments of Hindus.

Naidu also attacked the YSRC for "giving preferences" to non-Hindus on the TTD.

He said, as per the earlier conditions, the ghee supplier should have at least three years of experience.

However, after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power it was reduced to one year.

The CM also said that the required turnover of the supplier was also reduced to Rs 150 crore from the earlier Rs 250 crore.

Naidu asked how one can supply pure ghee at Rs 319 when even palm oil is costlier than that.