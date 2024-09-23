CM advocates for AI in delivery of healthcare

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significance of leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health to revolutionise delivery of healthcare in the State.

In a post on the social media platform X, he mentioned his meeting with Dr Prateek Sharma, president of the ASGE and chair of the AI Institute in the USA, and Dr Rakesh Kalapala, Director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at AIG Hospitals.

The discussion focused on the newly formed Healthcare Consortium, which aims to transform healthcare, particularly for maternal and child health. The consortium is set to explore critical areas where AI-driven diagnostics can enhance risk assessments and automate care solutions. Key innovations discussed include the deployment of real-time chatbots that communicate in local languages, designed to guide expectant mothers on nutrition, prenatal care, and symptoms to monitor.

These chatbots will integrate with local health worker networks, ensuring that the advice provided aligns with government guidelines while sending timely reminders for appointments, Naidu explained.

He emphasised the commitment to making maternal and child healthcare accessible to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. “The development of scalable and affordable solutions is crucial for improving accessibility in healthcare,” he stated, adding that the government is actively working towards creating a healthier state.

With a strong focus on rural areas, the consortium aims to deliver scalable and affordable healthcare by utilising AI-driven diagnostics to enhance service delivery, he added.