Evolve project to extend services via RTGS: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a project within 100 days to extend better services to the people through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS). Officials should identify how RTG can be utilised for speedy services with regard to sanitation, traffic, accidents, crime, irrigation projects, floods, calamities, disaster management and other issues, he said.

For the first time after assuming charge, Naidu visited the RTGS Centre, which was launched in the State Secretariat under the previous TDP regime, and reviewed its performance. Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) at the RTGS Command Control Centre and discussed in detail how to make the public services easy through RTGS and accelerate the administration.

He also directed the officials on the steps to be taken through RTGS in future. “All the departments should utilise the services of RTG with regard to the master data of the people and formulate a plan as to how to extend immediate and better services to them. Policies should be framed to provide immediate service to the people with regard to programmes like Aadhaar registration, vaccination data, school admissions, registration of names in ration cards, marriage certificates and other certificates,” the Chief Minister told officials.

The Chief Minister felt that if Real Time Governance is active in analysing the data through CCTV cameras and drones, people will get prompt justice.