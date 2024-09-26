Andhra Pradesh: ‘Waste to Art’ peacock statue comes up in Ongole

ONGOLE: Ongole district Collector Thameem Ansariya, along with Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan and Mayor G Sujatha, inaugurated a peacock statue at the Trunk Road 8th lane junction on Wednesday.

The statue was totally made-up of using waste and scrap iron as a part of the ‘Waste to Art’ wing under the ongoing Swachata Hi Seva campaign. The Collector, MLA and the others appreciated the sculptors of the peacock statue.

On the occasion, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao asserted that the TDP-led NDA government would work hard to develop all urban bodies with suitable development plans.

“In the 2014-19 tenure of the TDP rule, the State government developed the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) with proper planning, resulting in achieving 72nd place in national-level and 4th place in the State,” the MLA said.

He further said that the State government is going ahead with a beautiful vision to develop the OMC into the best municipal corporation in the State. “We are going to install many more such ‘Waste to Art’ statues in other junctions in Ongole as well,” he informed. OMC chief K Venkateswara Rao and others were present.