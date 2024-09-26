Vidyasagar moves Andhra Pradesh HC, IPS officer’s bail plea adjourned

VIJAYAWADA: Challenging his judicial remand granted by a Vijayawada court, businessman Kukkala Vidyasagar, accused in film actress Kadambari Jathwani case, filed a petition in the AP High Court as an urgent lunch motion petition. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate T Niranjan Reddy urged the court to cancel the remand orders and declare his arrest as illegal. As the court time ended and the Assistant Public Prosecutor representing police requested for an adjournment stating that he has no information at present, the court adjourned the case hearing to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing in the anticipatory bail petition of senior IPS officer Vishal Gunni to October 1. Police were directed not to initiate any urgent proceedings against the petitioner in the meantime.