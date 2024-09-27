Focus on generation of 20 lakh jobs, Andhra CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to bring in a hybrid workplace system with emphasis on ‘work-from-home’ so that more employment opportunities can be created in the State.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with the senior officials of industries and related departments on employment generation in the private sector.

He advised them to evolve strategies keeping in mind the promise of NDA government that 20 lakh jobs will be created in the State in the next five years. Emphasis should be laid on skill training to meet the workforce requirements of industries. There is a possibility of creating large-scale employment opportunities through skill development, he felt.

He said training centres for skill development should be set up with the help of multinational companies. The possibility of generating employment opportunities in the flood-hit areas should be studied as the affected people made an appeal to the government in this regard, he said.

The Chief Minister opined that better results can be achieved if employment opportunities are generated in rural areas as many people are largely confined to their villages for various reasons. Both the government and industrialists should work together in this regard, Naidu said, directing the officials to come up with an action plan on employment generation for the next review meeting.