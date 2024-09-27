Rs 23 crore for pending works of 35 sports centres in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need to encourage sports in the State by creating the necessary infrastructure, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the completion of the pending works of 35 Sports Development Centres.

Holding a review meeting with the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department officials, he said considering the importance of sports and physical activity for public health, his government gave great impetus to sports and games, by taking up various infrastructure projects in the State during the previous tenure. However, the YSRC that formed the government in 2019, ignored sports, and works of several facilities came to a halt, he pointed out.

Underling the need to prompt all sections of people towards sports and physical exercise, the Chief Minister directed the officials not to view sports only from the angle that they are confined to those who take part in competitions.

Recalling that earlier people used to play kabaddi and volleyball in almost all the villages, he expressed concern that this practice has disappeared with the advent of TVs and entertainment electronics.

“If playgrounds are set up in villages, all the people will turn to sports again. The works can be taken up with the participation of local people. If Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and industrialists come forward to fund these playgrounds, they can be named after them,” he suggested.

The officials should function in such a way by setting a target of conducting the 2027 national games in the State, to develop the necessary infrastructure. Though the sports policy announced in 2017 came to an end in 2022, the then YSRC government did not take the initiative to formulate a new policy, he said and stressed the need to formulate a new one.

Since Andhra Pradesh is lagging in winning medals, the Chief Minister said a special plan should be adopted to put it at the forefront of sports. Amaravati, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam should be transformed into sports hubs in the State. The officials should take steps to set up sports centres in all the district collectorates and other government offices, he added.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and other officials were present.