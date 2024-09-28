Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka sign MoU on forest preservation

VIJAYAWADA: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on forest preservation and wildlife conservation at an Inter-State coordination meeting in Vijayawada on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Chiranjiv Choudhary, State Chief Conservator of Forest, and his Karnataka counterpart Brijesh Kumar Dikshit. The officials of the two States exchanged the copies of MoU in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) K Pawan Kalyan and Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre.

The MoU focuses on forest conservation, wildlife protection, elephant management, eco-tourism development, skill training for tribals, and curbing of red sanders smuggling. This partnership has set a precedent for the State-level cooperation on environmental issues, aiming to address pressing concerns like climate change, illegal logging, and human-wildlife conflict in both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude to Karnataka for its cooperation. “The MoU marks the beginning of an important partnership. We will tackle the elephant issue and work together to strengthen our forest departments,” Pawan Kalyan said, and lauded Karnataka’s willingness to provide Kumki elephants to the State and assist in other crucial areas.

He also mentioned about elephant herds entering the State from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and the smuggling of red sanders to Karnataka, and labour from Tamil Nadu being engaged to cut down the red sanders trees. The issue will also be taken up with Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that the officials are taking measures to protect elephants from electrocution and accidents.

The Karnataka Forest Minister said, “With climate change threatening our ecosystems, this cooperation is vital. We hope the MoU will set an example for other States, and nations to follow in terms of collaborative forest management and wildlife conservation.”

He said they will send four trained Kumki elephants to AP after Dasara festival, and provide training to the mahouts.

Areas of cooperation