High drama in Tirupati, curbs imposed

VIJAYAWADA: A series of developments took place in Tirupati and surrounding districts with the police issuing notices to YSRC leaders against congregating in large numbers during the proposed visit of YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirumala on Friday.

Notices have been served to the YSRC leaders from the combined Chittoor and Kadapa districts. Apart from issuing notices, police in large numbers were deployed at the Renigunta airport as well as in several places of the city anticipating trouble.

On the other hand, some Swamijis and BJP leaders organised protests denouncing the proposed visit of Jagan to Tirumala.

The TTD set up hoardings with the message “The TTD temples are Hindu public temples. They are generally used as a right only by the Hindu community. However, there will be no objection for admission of non-Hindu pilgrims into the TTD temples provided, he/she furnishes a declaration in the prescribed form stating faith and reverence in Lord Venkateswara.”

Meanwhile, the YSRC smelled that a conspiracy had been hatched by the NDA coalition government to attack Jagan during his visit to Tirumala. TTD Trust Board former chairman and YSRC senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accused the government of politicising the visit of Jagan to Tirumala.