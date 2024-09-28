Ongole businessman joins JSP in Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s presence

ONGOLE: Ongole-based businessman Kandi Ravi Shankar joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, during a special programme held at the party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Businessmen Kandi Sainath, Kandi Vishnu Mohan and former MLA Kilari Rosaiah and others attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Sankar thanked to Pawan Kalyan, and other leaders of JSP for welcoming him into the party.

Further, he assured that he will strictly follow the leadership directives to further strengthen the party in Ongole and in the State. The Ravi Shankar group chairman said he took the decision to join politics with an aim to render selfless services to the public. He added that JSP was suitable platform for his political arangetram.

Ahead of Ravi Shankar joining the Jana Sena Party, his supporters and family members organised a rally from Ravi Priya Mall junction. Many of them even followed him to JSP central office at Mangalagiri.